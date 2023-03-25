ADVERTISEMENT
Man arrested for impregnating 19-year-old daughter in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The police said the suspect was arrested on Friday following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday.

Oyeyemi noted that the suspect was arrested on Friday following a complaint lodged at Mowe divisional headquarters by one Oluwatoyin Idowu.

According to Oyeyemi, Idowu who reported that her son, Michael Idowu, was wrongly accused of impregnating the victim, and that she has properly interrogated her son and discovered that the victim was not saying the truth.

Oyeyemi explained that the victim, already five months pregnant, was invited, saying she confided in the police that though Michael Idowu slept with her in December 2022, it was her father who was responsible for her pregnancy.

“She stated further that her father had been sleeping with her since February 2022 with threat to kill her if she informed anybody about it.

“According to the victim, when it was discovered that she was pregnant, her father asked her to lie against Michael Idowu of being responsible for the pregnancy.

“Upon her confession, the DPO Mowe Division, SP Folake Afeniforo, detailed detectives to go after the randy father, and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime but blamed it on the devil,” he said.

Oyeyemi added that preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect who had long been separated with the victim’s mother, took custody of the girl when her mother remarried and they had been living together since then.

Meanwhile, the Ogun Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, had directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and possible prosecution.

