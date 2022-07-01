Man arrested for burning his maid’s body over children’s bicycle

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) nabbed Egemba who hails from Mbaise at his Umuguma residence in the early hours of Thursday, June 30, 2022.

It was gathered that the suspect scalded the buttocks, thighs of his maid for riding the bicycle belonging to his children.

Egemba, who had since been detained in New Owerri Police Divisional Headquarters, blamed the devil for his action.

According to him, when they all returned from church on Sunday, June 26, he saw the victim riding the bicycle he bought for his children, and decided to burn her.

Following a viral video clip made by the victim's school teacher, an activist journalist Chidiebube Okeoma, the maid was taken to Imo specialist hospital Umuguma- Owerri, where she was admitted.

Meanwhile, an Edo State High court, recently ordered a maid, Dominion Okoro, to die by hanging for killing Madam Maria Oredola Igbinedion, the mother of former Governor of Edo State, Chief Lucky Igbinedion.

The 25-year-old was convicted for murdering the deceased with a stool with intent to rob her of the sum of N100,000.

The incident happened at the deceased’s residence in Ugbor Community, Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Pleading guilty to the crime, the convict stated that she bought Indian hemp, which she used to prepare meal for the deceased.