ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man arrested at Lagos airport after wife alleges abduction of son

Damilare Famuyiwa
Man arrested at Lagos airport after wife alleges abduction of son
Man arrested at Lagos airport after wife alleges abduction of son

Aitua Obade, a United Kingdom (UK) based Nigerian man, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos State.

Recommended articles

Obade, a Healthcare Assistant, was apprehended by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS); Aviation Security (AVESEC); Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Interpol, as he was checking in to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) through Rwanda Air.

It was gathered that Obade was arrested following allegations that he abducted his son and seized his wife’s international passport and other valuables.

We arrived Lagos on March 9, 2023, we slept over at his uncle’s place in Palmgrove area of Lagos and travelled to his home town in Ekpoma, Edo State, where we were invited for a meeting scheduled for March 11, 2023, at the palace of the Onojie of Ugbegun, Samuel Obade II.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While the meeting was on, one of my husband’s cousins had my son, while I was instructed to sit on the floor with my head bent down.

“After deliberations on accusations, disloyalty and infidelity, the Onojie pronounced the dissolution of our marriage and instructed that my two-year-old son be brought to him, since he bore Obade as a surname.

“Immediately, he directed that a driver take me to the Obade’s family house where I slept and was taken to the park the next day.

“As I was arranging my luggage, my husband, accompanied by four men, walked in. Two of them stood at the door while the other two came inside close to where I was assembling my valuables. They requested for my Nigeria International passport when I hesitated, he threatened that I should not make things worse for myself,” the man’s wife, Margret stated as she discussed how their son was taken without her consent.

Obade, on his part, however, said his wife didn’t care about their son, adding that their child didn’t know his mother because of her nonchalance.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Obi files petition to tribunal to challenge Tinubu’s victory

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Cross River governor- elect extends hands of fellowship to opponents

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Police warn against breach of peace in Zamfara

Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

Tribunal receives 20 NASS election petitions in Oyo

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid

Èmi Lọ Kàn: Orji-Uzo Kalu borrows Tinubu's words for Senate President bid

1 killed, 6 injured in Kenya protests – Police

1 killed, 6 injured in Kenya protests – Police

Tukur Mamu: FG charges terrorist negotiator

Tukur Mamu: FG charges terrorist negotiator

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC’s Abubakar rejects Bauchi governorship election results

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

APC bigwig sets agenda for Jigawa governor-elect

Pulse Sports

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

PSV fan bags 40-year stadium ban after attack on Sevilla's goalkeeper

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Saudi GP: Max Verstappen unhappy after finishing second to teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 7 years

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

Super Eagles News: NFF denies sacking coaches, explains Finidi, Shorunmu absence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to death in Lagos

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to d*ath in Lagos

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes errors

Man jailed 400 years freed after serving 34 years as review exposes fundamental errors