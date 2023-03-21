Man arrested at Lagos airport after wife alleges abduction of son

Obade, a Healthcare Assistant, was apprehended by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS); Aviation Security (AVESEC); Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Interpol, as he was checking in to travel to the United Kingdom (UK) through Rwanda Air.

It was gathered that Obade was arrested following allegations that he abducted his son and seized his wife’s international passport and other valuables.

“We arrived Lagos on March 9, 2023, we slept over at his uncle’s place in Palmgrove area of Lagos and travelled to his home town in Ekpoma, Edo State, where we were invited for a meeting scheduled for March 11, 2023, at the palace of the Onojie of Ugbegun, Samuel Obade II.

“While the meeting was on, one of my husband’s cousins had my son, while I was instructed to sit on the floor with my head bent down.

“After deliberations on accusations, disloyalty and infidelity, the Onojie pronounced the dissolution of our marriage and instructed that my two-year-old son be brought to him, since he bore Obade as a surname.

“Immediately, he directed that a driver take me to the Obade’s family house where I slept and was taken to the park the next day.

“As I was arranging my luggage, my husband, accompanied by four men, walked in. Two of them stood at the door while the other two came inside close to where I was assembling my valuables. They requested for my Nigeria International passport when I hesitated, he threatened that I should not make things worse for myself,” the man’s wife, Margret stated as she discussed how their son was taken without her consent.