Man and neighbour drown in public well while trying to rescue trapped son

Damilare Famuyiwa

The boy lost the fetching bucket in the well, and in an attempt to retrieve the bucket, he slipped and fell.

The well has served the community for years (Image used for illustrative purposes) [Benue Info-pedia]
The duo reportedly drowned while attempting to rescue Ekpengbe’s 15-year-old son, who was trapped in the well after falling into it.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Oju town of Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

The late Ekpengbe was said to have sent his son to fetch water from the well which was meant for use in his business when the son fell into the well.

Ekpengbe, who was said to have seen his son fall into the well, rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue him.

According to the eyewitness, while trying to rescue his son from the well, Mathew requested the assistance of his neighbour to carry out the operation. Luck, however, ran out on Mathew and his neighbour, as they both drowned in the process of rescuing the child.

The source said, “The boy went to fetch water but lost the fetching bucket in the well and in an attempt to retrieve the bucket, he slipped and fell into it.

“His father saw what happened and immediately called a neighbour to join him in rescuing his son from the well. Unfortunately, both of them also ended up falling into the same well.

“Bystanders who were alarmed by what happened, rushed to the scene to rescue the three of them, but none made it out alive. They were all dead when they were brought out of the well, which has been serving the people of that area for a long time.”

Confirming the incident, Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anene Swuese said an investigation was ongoing into the incident.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

