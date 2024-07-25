Man admits to stealing ₦342k, ATM card from girlfriend, judge orders facts review

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Williams, who was arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not deliver judgment, but adjourned the case till August 12, for review of facts and sentence. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 20, at Gbagyi Villa, No. 10, Luka Barde St., Kaduna.

Leo said that the accused stole the sum of ₦342,000, an Ecobank ATM card, voter’s card and deposit slips belonging to one Miss Rosemary James, his girlfriend.

