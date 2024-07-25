ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man admits to stealing ₦342k, ATM card from girlfriend, judge orders facts review

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge did not deliver judgment, but adjourned the case.

Man admits to stealing ₦342k, ATM, voter's card from girlfriend [Shutterstock]
Man admits to stealing ₦342k, ATM, voter's card from girlfriend [Shutterstock]

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Williams, who was arraigned before a Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court, pleaded guilty to the one-count charge of stealing preferred against him.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, did not deliver judgment, but adjourned the case till August 12, for review of facts and sentence. Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the accused committed the offence on July 20, at Gbagyi Villa, No. 10, Luka Barde St., Kaduna.

Leo said that the accused stole the sum of ₦342,000, an Ecobank ATM card, voter’s card and deposit slips belonging to one Miss Rosemary James, his girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the offence is punishable under Section 217 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017, which prescribes a five-year jail term if found guilty.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Musawa unveils logo for rebranded Abuja international carnival

Tinubu, APC govs meet amid fear of nationwide protest

Tinubu, APC govs meet amid fear of nationwide protest

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Edo Govt, lawmakers seek to restrain Shaibu from deputy governor duties

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Borno women threaten naked protest over Senator Ndume’s sanction

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Nationwide protest: Under-pressure APC govs beg for more time, make fresh pledge

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Hardship is too much, even Dangote feels it - Nationwide protest sparks debate

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

Planned protest organised by politicians to destabilise Tinubu - Wike

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

22 drug dealers convicted in Kano, 1 sentenced for stabbing NDLEA officer

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Edo 2024: Wike's ally joins APC campaign council ahead of guber election

Pulse Sports

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Chelsea legend N'Golo Kante wastes no time in picking the GOAT

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Paris 2024: Okocha, Messi, Eto'o and 8 legends that have won Olympics football gold medal

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Usain Bolt shuts down Noah Lyles's bullish character speaking with Nigerian legendary footballer Mikel Obi

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Osimhen to get ₦7 billion salary increment with PSG move

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Bukayo Saka and Kanu model Lagos-themed Arsenal away jersey for the 2024/25 season

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

Michelle Alozie Net Worth: Age, Profile, Career, Salary, Husband, How Rich is she in 2024?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising [iStock]

Court dissolves marriage over husband’s womanising, grants kids custody to wife

Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND). [Premium Times]

Scrutiny arises over alleged breach in appointment of TETFund boss

A vulcaniser [Nairametrics]

Vulcaniser lands in court for beating female police officer with stick

3 security guards get 90 months for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries

3 security guards get 90 months jail term for stealing ₦1.5m inverter batteries