The Laughter on Lockdown featured a diversity of entertainment, including live music performances by music sensation Ayra Starr, Faze and Emma-Oh-My-God; live comedy performances by Seyi Law, Destalker, Tolibian, SLK, Kenny Blaq and laughter purveyor Aproko.
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Last Friday October 1st 2021, Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s premium malt drink, as part of the World of Good Campaign, brought amusement and laughter to a huge Nigerian audience as it partnered with Laughter On Lockdown, the live comedy entertainment event, for the second edition of its independence day show.
The highlight of the show was the Malta Guinness “Outfit of the day” challenge, where event attendees who showed up in their native attires were spot lighted and gifted with exciting items. Malta Guinness took it a step further by awarding a cash prize of hundred thousand Naira to the best dressed person in their native attire, in an atmosphere of fun and excitement.
Speaking about the partnership with Laughter on Lockdown, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, explained: “Our goals with Laughter on Lockdown is quite simple. It is to bring fun and laughter to our consumers as we together assure a World of Good, one in which we build back from a tough season of challenges together.
"Laughter on Lockdown is another of Malta Guinness’ efforts at taking the stress out and creating beautiful and memorable moments for our consumers.”
