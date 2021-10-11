RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Last Friday October 1st 2021, Malta Guinness, Nigeria’s premium malt drink, as part of the World of Good Campaign, brought amusement and laughter to a huge Nigerian audience as it partnered with Laughter On Lockdown, the live comedy entertainment event, for the second edition of its independence day show.

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown

The Laughter on Lockdown featured a diversity of entertainment, including live music performances by music sensation Ayra Starr, Faze and Emma-Oh-My-God; live comedy performances by Seyi Law, Destalker, Tolibian, SLK, Kenny Blaq and laughter purveyor Aproko.

Recommended articles
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria

The highlight of the show was the Malta Guinness “Outfit of the day” challenge, where event attendees who showed up in their native attires were spot lighted and gifted with exciting items. Malta Guinness took it a step further by awarding a cash prize of hundred thousand Naira to the best dressed person in their native attire, in an atmosphere of fun and excitement.

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the partnership with Laughter on Lockdown, Brand Manager Non-Alcoholics Category, Guinness Nigeria, Ife Odedere, explained: “Our goals with Laughter on Lockdown is quite simple. It is to bring fun and laughter to our consumers as we together assure a World of Good, one in which we build back from a tough season of challenges together.

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria

"Laughter on Lockdown is another of Malta Guinness’ efforts at taking the stress out and creating beautiful and memorable moments for our consumers.”

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria

For more exciting details about the nourishing goodness of Malta Guinness and other opportunities to join nights of fun and laughter with Malta Guinness, follow @MaltaGuinnessNG and www.Facebook.com/maltaguinness.

Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown
Malta Guinness brings a fun twist to Laughter On Lockdown Pulse Nigeria

----

#FeaturebyMaltaGuinness

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

Pulse Influencer Awards 2021: The full winners list

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

5 foods that boosts your sperm count and semen volume

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

UFC star Kamaru Usman hangs out with Wizkid in Denver after a Made In Lagos Tour show

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Nigerian women's basketball team D'Tigress are champions of Africa for the 3rd time in a row

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy (video)

“We both find it arousing” – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

“We both find it arousing – Husband & wife urge their 2 children to continue incestuous sex

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old