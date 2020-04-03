Lockdown: Pertinence Limited cushions effects with 3-months free rents for tenants

The fatality of the virus has caused countries to shut down their borders, ban inter-country traveling, restrict movements and gatherings of people, companies and businesses have shut down operations while their members of staff work remotely.

Pertinence Limited is all about her people and their overall wellbeing and for this reason, is why the management decided to make the next three month rent-free for her tenants across the nations. In a letter addressing the tenants, the General Manager of Pertinence Limited, Jeffrey Itepu said while addressing the tenants:

"We cannot turn a blind eye to how uncomfortable this period is for everyone. A lot of persons will be experiencing a serious decline in cash flow for a while due to this virus and it's the effect on businesses. We hope that making the next three months rent-free would take some burden off of our tenants and help them focus on bouncing back."

Most importantly, we are all urged not to forget to take these necessary safety precautions:

Wash your hands regularly with soap for at least 20 seconds.

Use hand sanitizers (if possible, have one for yourself).

Avoid touching the mouth, nose, and eyes.

Drink water often to remain hydrated as much as possible.

Observe social distancing.

Avoid large gatherings.

If you feel ill, withdraw yourself from others and call the emergency phone numbers to get help.

·Avoid travels, especially to locations with cases.

Stay safe and stay vigilant.

