Local chief, 2 sons allegedly burn suspect to death in Yobe.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement in Damaturu, named the suspects simply as Jalomi, Ciroma and Bulama.

He said the murder occurred on June 7 after the trio accused Waje of having an affair with the wife of Bulama, the local chief and father of Jalomi and Ciroma.

“According to the eyes witness account, the deceased was macheted with a cutlass and burned to death by the duo of Alhaji Jalomi and Ciroma.

“As narrated, the incident began as a fight that led to the deceased using a knife to inflict injury on the father of the suspects,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that Bulama subsequently instructed his children to go after Waje, which they did by burning him to death.

Abdulkarim said the three suspects turned themselves in to the Yunusari Divisional Police Station after the incident.

“While Bulama was finding ways to treat himself from the wound, he had no option than to involve the Police, in the process of investigation.

“The victim surfaced as accused, which led to his arrest at the Yunusari Police Division

“Subsequently, the perpetrators of the heinous offence reported themselves to the Yunusari Division after the arrest of their father,” he said.

Abdulkarim said that the three suspects were transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.