Live music performances and more: Everything you missed at Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky

How do you host one party in three locations?

At a time where people are just comfortable streaming the Big Brother Saturday Night Parties on their mobile devices, TV, or from the comfort of their home, Johnnie Walker decided to attempt the unthinkable - connect all activities with a party called Johnnie, Jamz & Whisky. And they nailed it!

How did they do this? Why the switch up from Jazz to Jamz? From the looks of it, we think Jamz was inspired by the all-round live experiences across the music performances by Lojay and Alternate Sound (P.S: Mazexmxtreme mixed and mastered the sound on the spot!), the tasty street food at the Food Court (was prepared at the venue).

Also, guests were treated to the Johnnie Cola and Johnnie Lemon Highball Cocktails and explored their creativity through customized merch, face art, henna designs (all done at the Johnnie High Street) in service of the brand’s objective of enabling the creative economy.

With the several comments online, it is evident that those who partied from home and watched the BBN JJW party wished they were at the offline JJW party at La Madison Place, to live this experience.

Johnnie Walker delivered a personalized experience to each guest, and everyone felt it! Here are some highlights curated just for you!

To keep up with Johnnie Walker experiences, follow @johnniewalkerng on Instagram. Join the conversation with #JJW and #MyJohnnieHighball for inspired Johnnie Walker cocktail recipes.

#FeaturebyJohnnieWalker

