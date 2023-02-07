Lecturer dragged to court for defiling his 10-year-old daughter

Disclosing this development, Lagos Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), in a statement, said the accused lecturer was arraigned following his arrest for having unlawful sexual intercourse with the minor.

According to the agency, it was the victim’s mother who reported the matter to the police.

“The case was reported by the mother of the victim to the agency in January 2023. According to the information the DSVA gathered, the last abuse happened on December 30, 2022.

“During the court proceedings at Ogba, the mother of the victim allegedly said that her husband had stopped being intimate with her since 2018 and anytime she tried to address it, it always resulted in him physically assaulting her.

“The lecturer was arraigned before Magistrate B. V. Osunsanmi on February 3, 2023, at the Samuel Ilori Magistrate Court 1, Ogba, for allegedly defiling his 10-year-old biological daughter and was also alleged to have been having carnal knowledge of her since 2018.

“He was charged on two counts of defilement and sexual assault by penetrations which were contrary to and punishable under Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015,” the statement read.

Rejecting the defendant’s plea, Vivour-Adeniyi ruled that the lecturer be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) legal advice.