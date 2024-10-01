ADVERTISEMENT
Lawyer dies in tragic road crash after depositing late mum’s corpse in morgue

Damilare Famuyiwa

The lawyer was said to have just welcomed a newborn baby with his wife, whom he married in February.

Lawyer dies in tragic road crash after depositing late mum's corpse in morgue
The incident occurred shortly after he had placed his late mother’s body in the mortuary, as he was preparing for her funeral. Reports reveal that Okechukwu's vehicle struck an abandoned articulated truck, causing it to overturn into a nearby drainage.

A relative of the deceased recounted the tragedy, noting that Okechukwu had recently welcomed a newborn with his wife, whom he married earlier this year.

The news of his sudden passing has left family and friends in shock. Witnesses criticised the presence of the stationary truck, which was left in a dangerous position on the roadway, calling it a significant risk for motorists. This has raised concerns about the role of traffic authorities, particularly the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in addressing abandoned vehicles.

Joyce Alexander, the FRSC Anambra State Commander, expressed her condolences to Okechukwu's family and addressed the situation. She explained that the truck could not be towed immediately due to its heavy load, and reflective tape was placed around the area to alert oncoming traffic.

I am aware that he ran into a broken-down stationary truck. Unfortunately, this happened in the night and the FRSC rescue team that went for the rescue operation could not ascertain from any eyewitness what really happened.

“It was not a tyre burst, as no tyre burst was observed. The only likely explanation is excessive speed which might have led to loss of control,” the FRSC chief explained.

Initial investigations suggest that excessive speed may have contributed to the crash, as skid marks indicated a struggle for control before the vehicle overturned.

The FRSC is urging the community to report road hazards promptly to enhance safety. Okechukwu's remains have been moved to the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital morgue.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

