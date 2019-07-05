The Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Friday ordered the closure of the business activities at Sangotedo Market, at the Eti Osa Local Government Area in Lagos.

The directive was given by LAWMA Director of Public Affairs, Mrs Folasade Kadiri, adding that the closure was due to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and poor hygiene practices by traders in the market.

Kadiri said the situation resulted in serious environmental problems in the area.

It would be recalled that the Governor’s Executive Order on traffic and sanitation matters, which stresses government’s zero tolerance for environmental abuse, including illegal and indiscriminate dumping of refuse and defacing of the environment.

She noted that government’s efforts at restoring environmental sanity in the area were being thwarted by the unhygienic activities of traders, who had consistently violated environmental laws and refused to patronise assigned PSP operators.

Mrs Kadiri said the LAWMA management was working round-the-clock to reposition the organisation to rid the state of waste, necessitating the introduction of “Lagos at 4:00 a.m.’’ operation and other laudable initiatives, “aimed at restoring environmental integrity in the state’’.

She said the authority had strongly warned of severe sanctions, including further closure of markets that indulge in indiscriminate dumping of refuse and on road medians.

Kadiri urged residents to support the state government’s quest to establish sustainable and livable environment that would be the pride of everyone, adding that they should shun indiscriminate waste disposal and patronise assigned PSP operators.

“It would be recalled that in February 2019, LAWMA warned that it would shut down the Ladipo ultra-modern market in Mushin, due to poor waste management practices, a plan later shelved after the traders turned a new leaf.

“For complaints and inquiries on the activities of the Authority, please call these toll-free lines: 617, 07080601020 or send a direct message via Twitter@lawma.gov,” she said.