ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

LASTMA rescues 2 pedestrians hit by drunk driver in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

Giwa said the driver arrested along with two other occupants were handed over to officers from the Elemoro Police Station.

LASTMA rescues 2 pedestrians hit by drunk driver in Lagos [NAN]
LASTMA rescues 2 pedestrians hit by drunk driver in Lagos [NAN]

Recommended articles

Sola Giwa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, confirmed this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA.

Giwa said the accident occurred near Mayfair Garden, heading towards the Epe area of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the accident, which occurred around 6:30 a.m., involved a Toyota Camry (YAB 133 JY) and a commercial LT Bus (SMK 84 YB).

He said the two injured pedestrians who were rescued from the main Lekki-Epe Expressway, suffered from severe fractures on their legs and arms.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver of the Toyota Camry lost control of the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, striking the pedestrians as they were crossing the expressway with their luggage.

“The driver still speeding after the initial collision, then crashed into a commercial LT bus that was dropping passengers at a nearby bus stop,” he said.

He said that the LASTMA monitoring team, after ensuring that the injured pedestrians were transported to Akodo General Hospital, promptly arrested the Toyota Camry driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giwa said the driver arrested along with two other occupants were handed over to officers from the Elemoro Police Station.

He added that both vehicles were quickly removed from the expressway by LASTMA personnel to allow for the free flow of traffic towards Epe.

He extended his sympathies to the victims and emphasised the importance of road safety, urging all motorists, including commercial bus drivers, to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Gov Otti clarifies issues over workers’ salary deductions

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

Ohanaeze debunks leadership tussle speculation after Iwuanyanwu's death

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

APC wants Kano govt probed for alleged repackaging, diversion of FG’s rice

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

NASS commits to creating conducive environment for youths to stop japa

Teacher exonerated as DNA test proves he's not father of his former pupil's child

Teacher exonerated as DNA test proves he's not father of his former pupil's child

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

8 killed in Kampala landfill collapse after heavy rainfall

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Tell us those stealing our crude oil with vessels - Elumelu tells govt

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Journalist exposes foreign NGO which offered ₦800k bribe to smear Dangote refinery

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Tinubu determined to address youths’ problems – Shettima

Pulse Sports

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

'I never enjoyed running the 400m' - South African speedster reveals eight years after setting World and Olympic Record

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

Paris 2024: Nigeria's Tobi Amusan begins Olympic medal hunt

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The driver will spend time in a correctional facility (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

Driver bags 1-year jail term with no fine option for stealing company car

The deceased lecturer, Dr Gyang [Punch]

Kidnappers release children of slain lecturer after 37 days in captivity

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Lagos State, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Police arrest 2 Benin Republic nationals for stealing car during protest in Lagos

He was arrested at a bar in Ikorodu [Temilolasobola/Instagram]

Man stabs ex-girlfriend to death in Lagos