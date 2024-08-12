ADVERTISEMENT
Lagosian accused of stealing sand gets ₦500k bail in court

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 32-year-old man stole a tipper of sand worth ₦200,000.

The defendant whose address was not provided, is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and stealing. The Prosecutor, Insp Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offences on July 4, at 2:00 pm, at Agumo Community, Oko-Afo, Badagry, Lagos.

According to Adeosun, the defendant stole a tipper of sand worth ₦200,000, belonging to the complainant, Adeshina Latif.

“The defendant also assaulted the complainant by beating him all over his body with a stick,” Adeosun said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 172, 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Patrick Adekomaiya, granted the defendant bail for ₦500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed. Adekomaiya adjourned the case until August 27 for a hearing.

