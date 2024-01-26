Lagos thrift collector, others dragged to court over ₦15m fraud

The defendants, namely: Korede Adeleke, 19, Duru Charles, 26, and Florence Oyeniyi, 18 – all residents of Orile Agege, pleaded not guilty to the charges of stealing, fraud and forgery preferred against them by the police.

According to the Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raji Akeem, the alleged offence was committed between March and June 2023 at Kaslee Nigeria Limited, Lagos.

Akeem said that the company deals in credit, loans and daily contributions, adding that the first defendant, an employee of the company owned by one Oyekunle Oyelere, allegedly defrauded his employer by falsifying the company’s credit card.

The prosecutor explained that the fake accounts used to commit the alleged fraud were traced to two other individuals including Adeleke’s girlfriend.

The offence, the prosecutor argued, contravened Sections 287, 314, 328, 337, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Following their not guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate, Osunsanmi granted each of the three defendants ₦500,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till January 29.

In a similar development, a businesswoman identified as Edna Udoko, 37, was on Wednesday, January 24, arraigned for allegedly beating up a woman and damaging her property worth over ₦1 million.

The defendant, who resides at 2C Ogunaike St., Shangisha Magodo, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, assault and willful damage.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 14, 2023, at No. 32, Olayemi Oduntayo St., Shangisha, Lagos State.