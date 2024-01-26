ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos thrift collector, others dragged to court over ₦15m fraud

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendants were all charged for stealing, fraud, and forgery.

Lagos thrift collector, others dragged to court over ₦15m fraud [Premium Times]
Lagos thrift collector, others dragged to court over ₦15m fraud [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

The defendants, namely: Korede Adeleke, 19, Duru Charles, 26, and Florence Oyeniyi, 18 – all residents of Orile Agege, pleaded not guilty to the charges of stealing, fraud and forgery preferred against them by the police.

According to the Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Raji Akeem, the alleged offence was committed between March and June 2023 at Kaslee Nigeria Limited, Lagos.

Akeem said that the company deals in credit, loans and daily contributions, adding that the first defendant, an employee of the company owned by one Oyekunle Oyelere, allegedly defrauded his employer by falsifying the company’s credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor explained that the fake accounts used to commit the alleged fraud were traced to two other individuals including Adeleke’s girlfriend.

The offence, the prosecutor argued, contravened Sections 287, 314, 328, 337, 365 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Following their not guilty plea, the Chief Magistrate, Osunsanmi granted each of the three defendants ₦500,000 bail with two sureties each in like sum.

The case was adjourned till January 29.

In a similar development, a businesswoman identified as Edna Udoko, 37, was on Wednesday, January 24, arraigned for allegedly beating up a woman and damaging her property worth over ₦1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendant, who resides at 2C Ogunaike St., Shangisha Magodo, Lagos State, is charged with conspiracy, assault and willful damage.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on November 14, 2023, at No. 32, Olayemi Oduntayo St., Shangisha, Lagos State.

Akeem said that the defendant and the complainant, Toyosi Adewale, disagreed over ₦300, and the defendant and others at large beat up the complainant and damaged her gold chain worth ₦900,000.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Nigerian bank USSD codes in 2024

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

Cleric expresses concern over rising divorce, urges couples to prioritise endurance in marriages

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

FCTA allocates ₦7 billion to offset primary school teachers' salary arrears

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Fayose's money laundering trial adjourned as judge is on official assignment

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Sanwo-Olu announces plan to float airline and build airport in Lekki

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

Chief Edwin Clark tells President Tinubu to caution FCT Minister Wike

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

ARCN recruits 1,650 scientists to enhance food security in Nigeria

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Nothing is wrong with our paracetamol - NAFDAC debunks under-dosed paracetamol

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Supreme Court upholds 5-year jail term for former lawmaker Farouk Lawan

Pulse Sports

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

He could have won more Ballon d'Or awards than Ronaldo, Messi — Rio Ferdinand hails underrated star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her World Best brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Samuel Chukwueze’s sister defends her "World Best" brother amid criticism of Super Eagles star

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man in handcuffs

Police arrest tailor for forcibly shaving apprentice's private parts

Operations Manager of BON Hotel Nest Ibadan, Tunde Solomon passed away. [Punch]

Hotel manager dies of heart attack triggered by Ibadan explosion

The man has been handed over to his family for monitoring [Rapid Response/Facebook]

Police rescue man from jumping in front of moving vehicle

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage [TheNigerianInfo]

Woman in court for allegedly causing neighbour’s miscarriage