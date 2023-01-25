Lagos teacher sentenced to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils

Justice Abiola Soladoye of an Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court in Lagos State convicted the teacher on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, after finding him guilty of defilement on multiple occasions.

It was gathered that Farouk defiled the pupils, who were between the ages of six and 11, between November 2018 to February 2019 on Balogun Street, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi area of the state.

The convict was arraigned on eight counts of sexual assault preferred against him by the Lagos State Government.

While delivering judgment, Justice Soladoye stated that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the ingredients of the eight counts bordering on sexual assault by penetration.

Soladoye described the convict as morally corrupt and an embarrassment to the Islamic faith.

According to the judge, the testimony of the survivors was consistent and truthful, adding that their demeanor during the trial showed that they were not lying.

She held that the evidence of the pupils was corroborated as they identified the convict as their teacher who penetrated their private parts with his index fingers.

The judge further held that the defendant asked the pupils to turn their backs while he defiled them one after the other.

Her words: “The demeanour of the defendant is nothing to write home about; his stony face appears mischievous; he is extremely unkind and ruthless, fingering his students with his index fingers.

“What an Islamic teacher, who took undue advantage of poor students in Islam and messed around with their purity and dignity.

“He is meant to teach his students morals, discipline and values, but alas, the reverse is the case.

”The dignity and safety of our students must be cherished. Dirty Islamic teacher of his kind must be locked away and made to pay for his dirty sexual indiscretions.”