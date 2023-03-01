Lagos teacher dragged to court for s*xually assaulting 15-year-old pupil

Following his arraignment, Olayiwola, a Yoruba teacher at Fortland College located at 15, Bello Street, Mushin, was arraigned for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old student of the school.

The suspect was arrested by the men of the state’s Area D Police Command, Mushin on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, on one count of sexual defilement.

It was gathered that the accused was said to have been having sexual intercourse with the victim, an under-aged, and had been in the act for a while in the school.

The case was reported at the police station by the victim’s parents and the suspect was later arrested.

Police prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen argued that the offence contravened Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The charge read, “That you Ololade Olayiwola of No 25, Yusuf Street, Papa Ajao, Mushin between June 2021 and February 15, 2023, at Fortland College located at 15, Bello Street, Mushin in the Lagos State Magisterial District defiled one (name withheld)n of 15-years-old by having sexual intercourse with her through her vagina and anus being her Yoruba teacher in the school and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

Having rejected the defendant’s plea, the Magistrate, P. E Nwaka ordered him to be remanded in a custodial centre pending the outcome of the legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.