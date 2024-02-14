Police arrest 2 suspected traffic robbers targeting container trucks in Lagos

The police confirmed that they were arrested on Tuesday in Lagos. The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said that the police had been trailing the suspects for a while.

“On Tuesday, about 2 pm, a credible Intel was received by the Ijora Badia Police Division that some suspected traffic robbers were sighted on Apapa-Wharf Road Bridge by Marine Beach,” he said.

He said that the suspects were seen on a motorcycle trailing some containers coming out from the Wharf en route to Apapa Bridge.

“The surveillance team from the division trailed the suspects. Two of the suspects were riding on a motorcycle marked LSD 341 QN.

“The suspects were arrested and taken to the station. The recovered motorcycle was searched and in the process, one iron cutter, one jack knife, one dagger, four spanners, one big sack, and charms were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious syndicate robbing trucks that ply Apapa-Wharf Road,” he added.