ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Police arrest 2 suspected traffic robbers targeting container trucks in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were seen on a motorcycle trailing some containers coming out from the Wharf en route to Apapa Bridge.

Police arrest 2 suspected traffic robbers targeting container trucks in Lagos (Businessday NG)
Police arrest 2 suspected traffic robbers targeting container trucks in Lagos (Businessday NG)

Recommended articles

The police confirmed that they were arrested on Tuesday in Lagos. The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, said that the police had been trailing the suspects for a while.

“On Tuesday, about 2 pm, a credible Intel was received by the Ijora Badia Police Division that some suspected traffic robbers were sighted on Apapa-Wharf Road Bridge by Marine Beach,” he said.

He said that the suspects were seen on a motorcycle trailing some containers coming out from the Wharf en route to Apapa Bridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The surveillance team from the division trailed the suspects. Two of the suspects were riding on a motorcycle marked LSD 341 QN.

“The suspects were arrested and taken to the station. The recovered motorcycle was searched and in the process, one iron cutter, one jack knife, one dagger, four spanners, one big sack, and charms were recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious syndicate robbing trucks that ply Apapa-Wharf Road,” he added.

Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that the gang had its operational base at Boundary, Ajegunle area. He said further that the police were on the trail of other members of the gang while the investigation continued.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Senate mourns Herbert Wigwe, others lost in US helicopter crash

Women in long-term relationships want proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's Day

Women in long-term relationships want proposals, not gifts, for Valentine's Day

LP suspends national treasurer after she raised questions over ₦3.5bn campaign funds

LP suspends national treasurer after she raised questions over ₦3.5bn campaign funds

UNIZIK, Igbo group partner to promote science curriculum in mother tongue

UNIZIK, Igbo group partner to promote science curriculum in mother tongue

Soldier vexed over FG’s non-recognition for military as Super Eagles get gifts

Soldier vexed over FG’s non-recognition for military as Super Eagles get gifts

NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

NDLEA, NSCDC partners to combat crime & drug abuse in Osun State

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

FG moves to regulate food prices as Nigerian economy bites harder

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

Kaduna Fire Service records 51 fire outbreaks, property worth ₦2.6bn destroyed in January

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

LASTMA not selective in sanctioning drivers, commercial or private - GM denies bias allegations

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The operatives found it suspicious that the 'hunters' concealed their weapons [Punch]

Amotekun apprehends 149 suspected criminals in Ondo

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt (NAN)

Army troops rescue 18 kidnapped women, hands them over to Katsina Govt

22-year-old man stabs teenager to death over affair with girlfriend (prr.railfan.net)

Kano man stabs teenager to death for having an affair with girlfriend, bags life imprisonment

court (TheNigerianInfo)

Hotel lodger lands in court after allegedly refusing to pay ₦304,500 bill