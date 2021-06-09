Lagos officials pay condolence visit to TB Joshua’s family

The commissioner, who said the visit was at the instance of the governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also presented a letter, officially signed by the governor to the family and the church.

”We are here to condole with your family and the church over the death of Prophet T. B. Joshua.

”We are here to show our sympathy and to also offer our own prayers for the family,” Elegushi said.

NAN reports that members of the delegation include, Princess Aderemi Adebowale, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civic Engagement and Venerable Ezekiel Oluwadare, the Presiding Chaplain, Chapel of Christ The Light, Lagos, among others.

Addressing the delegation, the wife of the deceased, Mrs Evelyn Joshua, described the death of her husband as an act of God.

”What happened is an act of God. There is a time for everything. It didn’t come to me as a surprise. I appreciate your coming,” Joshua said.

The widow appreciated the commissioner and officials of the government for the visit.

She said the family needed the presence and support of the state government during her husband’s burial.

While praying for the family, the Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ The Light, Oluwadare said Joshua was a great man of God, who would be missed by all.

He also described the late prophet as a philanthropist and a man loved by all; a man who abided by the COVID-19 rules as stipulated by the Federal Government during the lockdown.