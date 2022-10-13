RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos mechanic welcomes babies after impregnating 2 teenage sisters

Damilare Famuyiwa

The defendant claimed that the girls’ father handed over the eldest to him for marriage upon knowing that he’s planning to travel abroad.

A mechanic identified as Nduka Anyanwu, has welcomed newborn babies after impregnating two sisters aged between 17, and 13.

The automobile technician, who was arraigned before the Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, Ikeja, Lagos State, said the elder sister was given to him to marry by their father, Christian Onyere, who learnt about his plans to travel abroad.

Christian Bob Onyere came to me for help while I was processing papers to travel. He then told me to marry his daughter so that when I finally travel out, I will come back to take his family with me,” the defendant said during the court proceedings.

Admitting that he was having sexual intercourse with the elder sister, Anyanwu said he learnt of her pregnancy when her parents told him to meet them at a hospital.

The defendant added that it was at the hospital that he also learnt of the younger sister’s pregnancy.

“After showing me a pregnancy test, they said they were going to have me arrested. I asked why. They said the other daughter was also pregnant,” he explained.

Speaking further, Anyanwu lamented that he had complained to the siblings’ parents about how some boys in their neighbourhood were relating to them.

There was something I discovered when those girls started coming to my house. Some boys used to visit them to the extent that I was not comfortable with it. Their brother told me that some boys used to come and pick them up with a tricycle. So, I had to report to their father,” he added.

Having heard the defendant’s argument about the case, Justice I.A. Soladoye, who presided over the matter in court, adjourned it till Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

