Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16 years

Reliable sources, who revealed to this writer that Akinsiku married Mochabo, a Kenyan mother of three, while being married to Barakat, said he’s been cheating on the latter before now.

“Before getting married to Mochabo, Akinsiku had since been cheating on Barakat whom he had been married to for over 16 years, with different women. Despite the fact that she’s been enduring the disrespect, verbal and emotional abuse for years, he went ahead to marry another wife against his parents’ wishes,” a source who spoke on a condition of anonymity stated.

The source added that while Akinsiku, an Assistant General Manager (AGM) at Continental Reinsurance Plc, refused Barakat from working since they got married to take care of the family, he went ahead to marry Mochabo, a serving board member of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

A family member, who corroborated the source’s claims, said Akinsiku, amongst other things, threatened to stop being responsible for the upkeep of the three children he has with Barakat.

“I have it on record that Akinsiku said he has initiated the move to change his next of kin arrangements from Barakat to the Kenyan lady he just married.

“And since he got married to the Kenyan woman, he has been insisting on having Barakat out of their matrimonial home,” the family member added.