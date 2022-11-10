RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16 years

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man, according to family sources, married the Kenyan lady, a mother of three children, in Lagos.

Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16years
Lagos man marries Kenyan lady as he abandons his wife of 16years

A man identified as Bashir Akinsiku, has been accused of abandoning his wife of 16 years Barakat, and their children, to marry a Kenyan lady identified as Sylvia Mochabo.

Recommended articles

Reliable sources, who revealed to this writer that Akinsiku married Mochabo, a Kenyan mother of three, while being married to Barakat, said he’s been cheating on the latter before now.

“Before getting married to Mochabo, Akinsiku had since been cheating on Barakat whom he had been married to for over 16 years, with different women. Despite the fact that she’s been enduring the disrespect, verbal and emotional abuse for years, he went ahead to marry another wife against his parents’ wishes,” a source who spoke on a condition of anonymity stated.

The source added that while Akinsiku, an Assistant General Manager (AGM) at Continental Reinsurance Plc, refused Barakat from working since they got married to take care of the family, he went ahead to marry Mochabo, a serving board member of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD).

A family member, who corroborated the source’s claims, said Akinsiku, amongst other things, threatened to stop being responsible for the upkeep of the three children he has with Barakat.

I have it on record that Akinsiku said he has initiated the move to change his next of kin arrangements from Barakat to the Kenyan lady he just married.

“And since he got married to the Kenyan woman, he has been insisting on having Barakat out of their matrimonial home,” the family member added.

This writer gathered that Barakat’s refusal has led to Akinsiku becoming physically violent to her, such that he pressed her neck, as he attempted throwing her things out of their home.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

We won’t allow Twitter or any online platform to plunge Nigeria into crisis–FG

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Kidnapping: Police beef up security on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

No attack on Kaduna-Abuja highway – KDSG

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

Reps to resume plenary on Nov. 14

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

We’re checkmating state-owned security outfits—I-G

APC gets more support in Sokoto

APC gets more support in Sokoto

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Reps to reintroduce diaspora voting bill

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Tinubu promises to create 1 million jobs in 2 years if elected

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Without fuel subsidy, a litre of petrol will cost over N400 — NNPC

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Man burnt to death

Engineer burnt to death while fixing generator in Lagos bank

Nigerian man stabs sister and kills mother in Uk

Nigerian man st*bs sister after gruesomely k*lling his mother in UK

Chidinmna and late Ataga

Witness says Chidinma, her foster father aren’t honest about Ataga’s d*ath

Ondo youth protest Monarch's conversion

Ondo youth protests monarch’s conversion to Christianity, blames him for calamities