ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos judge warns against dropping charms in his courtroom

Damilare Famuyiwa

A talisman was found in the courtroom following the last sitting of a murder case.

He urged the public to desist from such act [People's Gazette]
He urged the public to desist from such act [People's Gazette]

Recommended articles

Oshodi made this warning as he was presiding over the trial of five men charged with the killing of one Ifeanyi Etunmuse.

Telling the public to desist against such an act, Oshodi stated that the charms would not prevent him from adjudicating on the murder trial before him.

The judge’s warning may not be unconnected to the talisman that was found in the courtroom after the last sitting of the court on the murder case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do not leave your property here again. It doesn’t work anymore,” the judge said, as he issued the warning in Yoruba language.

Earlier during the trial, the defence counsel, Olanrewaju Ajanaku, continued with the cross-examination of the prosecution witness, Babatunde Olayinka.

Ajanaku is the lead defence counsel for the first, second, third and fifth defendants.

He had asked Olayinka whether the defendants had a hand in the attack on the deceased and if he was able to get a view of the compound of the local politician and funeral services businessman, Oluwatosin Onamade, from his hiding place.

The witness, Olayinka, told the court that he hid himself in the cemetery, and laid down for a while to hide himself from a group of men that he saw wielding machetes in front of Onamade’s compound on the day of the incident, April 16, 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

The witness told the court that while hiding from the machete-wielding men, he turned around and saw a body beside him.

Ajanaku asked the witness, “Can you say emphatically that the first, second, third and fifth defendant had anything to do with the body?”

The witness replied that he could not say emphatically that the defendants had anything to do with the body.

Under cross examination by Mahmud Adesina, counsel for the fourth defendant, Olayinka, affirmed that it was Femi who knew the defendants and Oluwatosin who could identify them.

Another prosecuting counsel, M. T. Adewoye, reexamined the witness and asked him to clarify what he meant when he told the court earlier that he could not identify the defendants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olayinka told the court that he indeed saw the machete-wielding men when they came into Onamade’s compound.

Adewoye requested the court to issue a witness summons for Femi Onamade to appear in court.

Justice Oshodi issued the witness summons for Femi Onamade.

He adjourned the matter till Friday, February 19, 2024 for the continuation of trial.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

BREAKING: Plateau Assembly speaker resigns after Mutfwang's sack, new speaker elected

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

Are we your slaves? – Senate minority caucus protests appointments by Akpabio

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

He showed us what hard work, dedication to one’s dream can achieve - Adeleke celebrates Davido @ 31

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

Nigerians are extremely difficult to govern - Buhari

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

CBN postpones bi-monthly Monetary Policy meeting again amid rising inflation

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

Governor Soludo presents ₦410 billion 2024 budget to Anambra Assembly for approval

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

LP senator dares Akpabio to suspend him while yelling at him over minority positions

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

Nigeria records 590,000 new Tuberculosis yearly - Public Health physician

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

IPOB's Simon Ekpa sabotaging our efforts in Southeast – Chief of Defence Staff

Pulse Sports

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

'Stick by us' - Iwobi begs Nigerians to keep supporting the Super Eagles despite poor performances

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Zimbabwe 1-1 Nigeria: Peseiro blames long travel for poor Super Eagles performance

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LGBTQ

Mother of two accused of being a lesbian in Ashaiman

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6 million bet prize

Hijab-wearing Muslim mom joins son to collect GH¢6million bet prize (video)

Prices for graves escalate

Prices for graves escalate