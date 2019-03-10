The incident happened on Saturday, March 9, 2019, a day set for the gubernatorial and state parliament elections in most states in Nigeria.

According to the Premium Times News, the attack happened at Akerele junction in Surulere around 3 pm on the day. The windshield of his vehicle was reportedly destroyed having failed to respond to the request of the hoodlums who wanted him to stop.

Elliot was rescued from the situation by nearby supporters who were at PU20, Ward 7, located close to the area. After this, Premium Times confirmed more gunshots that invited reinforcement from the police.

At the Surulere Local Government Collation Centre in Lagos, Dr Bolajoko Dixon-Ogbechi from the University of Lagos, announced Desmond Elliot as the winner of the Surulere 1 State Constituency election a day after the attack.

He triumphed with 15,357 votes far more than most challengers. Mr Benjamin Olasunkanmi, the candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) came most close with 3,628 votes.