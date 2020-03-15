The Principal of Bethlehem High School Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha has died after making efforts to rescue some students of the school during the explosion that rocked the Abule-Ado area of Lagos State.

Bethlehem High School is one of the three schools affected by the explosion that happened around 8 am on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

In a statement signed by Bro Vincent Iwueze, Alokha rescued all the children under her care from the fire but could not make it herself.

The statement reads, “We have just received the news of the demise of Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha, Principal of Bethlehem High School Abule Ado involved in the petrol pipeline explosion that occurred earlier today. Late Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha is the younger sister of Our Worthy Advocate WB Anslem Alokha.

“Late Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha rescued all the children under her care from the pipeline fire and could not make it herself.

“May her soul and the souls of the faithful departed through the mercy of God Rest In Peace, Amen.”

The explosion according to the National Emergency Management Agency destroyed over 50 buildings in the area.