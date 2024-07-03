ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Driver steals employer's car in Lagos, presents it as testimony in church

Segun Adeyemi

The arrested driver said he intended to use the stolen car for Uber and use the proceeds to pay his debt.

Spokesman, Lagos police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin. [Twitter:@BenHundeyin]
Daniel admitted to taking the car to his church to share a testimony of God’s miraculous provision.

The police spokesperson, Benjamin Hudenyin, briefed journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ikeja on Tuesday, stating, “They have been operating for quite a long time. Two of them are dismissed soldiers, one was dismissed in 2014 and the other in 2017. They carried out their crime wearing full military gear.

“We also have somebody who was employed as a driver. Unfortunately, the employer did not do due diligence. The same day he resumed as a driver, he ran away with the car and could not be traced.

“Interestingly, he dedicated the car in church the following Sunday, testifying of what God had done to him.”

Speaking with journalists, the arrested driver, Daniel, said, “I stole my madam’s Lexus car and took it to the church to testify that God has blessed me. I intended to use it for Uber and use the proceeds to pay my debt. I stole the car on June 23, 2024, the very first day I was employed, and I took it to church on June 30, 2024.”

The Command's spokesperson recommended that employers thoroughly vet potential drivers or domestic staff by conducting background checks at the Central Criminal Registry at the Force Criminal Investigation Department, Alagbon, and the forensic unit before hiring.

He also stated that the suspects would face legal charges in court for their offences.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

