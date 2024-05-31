ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

News Agency Of Nigeria

The vehicle was recovered and brought to Magaji Gari police station in the Kaduna metropolis.

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]
Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer [Guardian]

Recommended articles

The spokesperson of the command, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed this in a statement issued on Friday in Kaduna. Hassan said, “On May 27, at about 1830hrs, our operatives received a tip-off from a good Samaritan.

"An individual reported that he was requested to assist in collecting a Lexus LX470 Jeep from a mechanic.”

According to him, upon collecting the vehicle, he suspected it to be stolen and promptly reported it to the police. Hassan said following the report, the vehicle was recovered and brought to Magaji Gari police station in the Kaduna metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A search was conducted, leading to the discovery of vehicle particulars bearing the name of the owner, along with his contact number.

“When contacted, the owner recounted that the car was snatched from him at gunpoint by five armed men at his residence in Utako, Abuja,” he said.

Hassan added that the police mobilised surveillance and managed to arrest the suspect, identified as Mubarak Kabiru from Kano, along Alkali Road, Kaduna. He added, “A search of his room at Ishacool Hotel, Kabala Doki, Kaduna, resulted in the recovery of an anti-tracking jammer.”

He said during interrogation, Kabiru confessed that, under the instruction of his boss, Dauda from Niger Republic. Kabiru also told the police that he had been transporting stolen vehicles from Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, and Abuja using the jammer to prevent tracking the stolen cars.

“These vehicles were then taken to border towns through Sokoto and Katsina and sold in the Niger Republic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing accomplices," Hassan added.

He said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigations. A GPS jammer is a typically small, self-contained, transmitter device used to conceal one’s location by sending radio signals with the same frequency as a GPS device.

The GPS device cannot determine its position due to interference.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu risks lawsuit as lawyer argues change of national anthem unconstitutional

Tinubu risks lawsuit as lawyer argues change of national anthem unconstitutional

FG's Renewed Hope Cash Transfer to aid 138,015 vulnerable households in Nasarawa

FG's Renewed Hope Cash Transfer to aid 138,015 vulnerable households in Nasarawa

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

Kaduna Police arrest int'l car theft suspect, recover anti-tracker jammer

Sanusi delivers sermon at Friday Jumaat prayer in Kano

Sanusi delivers sermon at Friday Jumaat prayer in Kano

Adamawa Govt to launch mobile courts for swift justice in GBV cases

Adamawa Govt to launch mobile courts for swift justice in GBV cases

It's my priority  -  Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

It's my priority  -  Tinubu justifies reintroduction of old national anthem

FCT residents risk 72hr blackout as AEDC issues crucial warning

FCT residents risk 72hr blackout as AEDC issues crucial warning

Osun mandates schools to adopt reintroduced national anthem

Osun mandates schools to adopt reintroduced national anthem

JEDC invests ₦7.29bn in prepaid meters, addresses customer concerns

JEDC invests ₦7.29bn in prepaid meters, addresses customer concerns

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kazim was awaiting trial in prison to prove his innocence in court, but the police already abandoned the case, and him

Kazim almost lost his eye inside SARS torture room and spent nearly 2 years in prison

Boko Haram terrorists surrender to troops in Bama, Borno State [Nigerian Army]

Boko Haram commander, 5 fighters surrender in Borno, embrace peace

Alhaji Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Twitter:@Adam_L_Sanusi]

Kano Gov vows to 'deal with' judge who tried to stop Sanusi's reinstatement

One of the shops sealed by NAFDAC in Abuja on Friday [NAN]

NAFDAC seal shops with unwholesome drugs, others in Abuja, arrests owners