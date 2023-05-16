The sports category has moved to a new website.
Lagos cashier faces court for running away with employer's ₦1.8m

Damilare Famuyiwa

The money the defendant reportedly absconded with was said to be proceeds from the sale of shaving sticks and blades.

Sammie, who was employed as a cashier last year (2022), reportedly sold the shaving sticks and blades but failed to remit the proceeds to her employer.

According to the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, the offences of the defendant were contrary to Section 280 and punishable under Sections 411 and 287(7) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.

“That Olasumbo Sammie from February 1, 2022, till February 2023 at No 74 Docemo Street, Idumota Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District did commit felony to wit: stealing and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015,” the charge against the defendant read.

Magistrate P. E. Nwaka, however, granted Sammie bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum. He later adjourned the case till Wednesday, July 5, 2023.

In a related development, an Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, had sentenced three persons to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The convicts, who were identified as -Omotayo Deji (23), Chidiebere Ifeanyi (25) and Bolaji Usman (28) – were arraigned before Justice Bamidele Omotoso on January 21, 2020, on four counts of conspiracy and armed robbery.

They were said to have conspired with each other to rob their victims of their belongings, such as phones, laptop computers, sandals, phone chargers and power banks valued at N186,000.

