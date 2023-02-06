Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’

The incident happened on Friday, February 3, 2023, when a lout identified as Daramola dragged Michael from his vehicle for refusing to pay a ‘N500 police levy’.

It was gathered that Olanrewaju was working for some policemen attached to the Ketu Police Station, and the levy was compulsory for commercial vehicles that ply the route.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the suspect dragged the conductor from his bus, as the victim fell and was crushed by an oncoming vehicle.

Michael reportedly had his last breath before getting to the hospital.

The witness added that Olanrewaju was apprehended and taken to the Ogudu Police Station, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim, Jemiu, was also detained.

A bus driver, Taiwo Akanni, lamented that louts working for the police in the area were becoming too powerful, as he alleged that commercial drivers were being constantly harassed and extorted by them.

He said, “This is not the first time these louts will be dragging someone from a moving bus. It was just unfortunate that the man died.

“They harass and behave anyhow to us even in front of their masters, the police officers.

“This needs to stop! The power those police officers gave them is too much and that is why we are having this kind of issue.”