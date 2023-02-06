ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lagos bus conductor crushed to d*ath over ‘police levy’

Damilare Famuyiwa

A lout was said to have dragged the conductor down from his moving vehicle for refusing to pay a ‘500 police levy’.

A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).
A bus conductor in Lagos (Image illustration).

A bus conductor identified only as Michael has been crushed to death by an oncoming vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The incident happened on Friday, February 3, 2023, when a lout identified as Daramola dragged Michael from his vehicle for refusing to pay a ‘N500 police levy’.

It was gathered that Olanrewaju was working for some policemen attached to the Ketu Police Station, and the levy was compulsory for commercial vehicles that ply the route.

According to an eyewitness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the suspect dragged the conductor from his bus, as the victim fell and was crushed by an oncoming vehicle.

Michael reportedly had his last breath before getting to the hospital.

The witness added that Olanrewaju was apprehended and taken to the Ogudu Police Station, while the driver of the vehicle that hit the victim, Jemiu, was also detained.

A bus driver, Taiwo Akanni, lamented that louts working for the police in the area were becoming too powerful, as he alleged that commercial drivers were being constantly harassed and extorted by them.

He said, “This is not the first time these louts will be dragging someone from a moving bus. It was just unfortunate that the man died.

“They harass and behave anyhow to us even in front of their masters, the police officers.

“This needs to stop! The power those police officers gave them is too much and that is why we are having this kind of issue.”

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin said Olanrewaju is in custody for causing Michael’s death, adding that investigation is ongoing on the matter.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Emefiele deceived President Buhari – Oshiomhole

Emefiele deceived President Buhari – Oshiomhole

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina

BREAKING: Lawan wins, Supreme Court sacks Machina

BREAKING: El-rufai, Matawalle, Bello, drag FG to court over new Naira

BREAKING: El-rufai, Matawalle, Bello, drag FG to court over new Naira

Amotekun arrests 3 who specialise in looting construction sites in Osun

Amotekun arrests 3 who specialise in looting construction sites in Osun

Late Emir of Dutse, Muhammad-Sanusi great Nigerian—Osinbajo

Late Emir of Dutse, Muhammad-Sanusi great Nigerian—Osinbajo

Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

Emir of Ilorin rejoices with Gov. AbdulRazaq at 63

Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

Yobe North APC senatorial ticket: Court to determine Lawan’s fate today

APC reacts as another poll predicts Peter Obi’s victory

APC reacts as another poll predicts Peter Obi’s victory

Respect bond, alliance between North-South, group tells APC leadership

Respect bond, alliance between North-South, group tells APC leadership

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

Polytechnic management investigates female student who gloated on TikTok

The suspect

Police arrest Ogun man who set wife on fire for not cooking his food

Fart

Farting is spiritual weapon against satan, cures stroke, rashes – Ghanaian herbalist (video)

Dancer dies in Father's uncompleted building

Confusion in Imo as dancer d*ed in father’s uncompleted building