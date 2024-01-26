ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos bishop Feyi Daniels gets life imprisonment for raping female pastor

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge found the bishop guilty of the crime.

Bishop Feyi Daniels [Vanguard]
Justice Rahman Oshodi also sentenced Daniels, the Bishop of I Reign Christian Ministry, Lagos, to three years in prison for sexual assaulting a 19-year-old member of the church (count three of the four-count charge).

The judge held that the cleric should spend the rest of his life at the Kirikiri custodial facility, Lagos. Oshodi held that prosecution established the ingredients of the two offences.

According to him, Daniels is a liar and does not have any regard for truth. The judge, however, discharged and acquitted him on count two of the charge, which is rape of another member of the church (name withheld).

Oshodi held that there was an element of consent from the church member. The judge also discharged and acquitted Daniels on count four of the charge, which is attempted rape of a member of the church.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Daniels faced an amended four-count charge bordering on rape, attempted rape and sexual assault. Rape contravenes Section 260 (2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

