The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim, who usually comes to Gbagada bus stop, along Oshodi-Oworonshoki expressway, to board a vehicle going to the area where she works, got unlucky, as she fell victim to some yet-to-be-identified one-chance operators.

Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos
Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos

Recommended articles

In a series of tweets where she disclosed the incident, Seyifunmi noted that Bukola boarded the car in the early hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2033, and was dropped off at Ikeja after she had been dispossessed of her valuables.

Narrating the incident, her sister, Seyifunmi’s tweets read: “Bukola boarded a car from Gbagada on her way to work in Victoria Island when the incident happened.

“I got a call at about 6:00 a.m. that my sister entered one-chance and was dropped off at Ikeja.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was devastating to see her because she was badly beaten and almost shot at. Everything was taken from her.”

Asked if the case has been reported to the Police, she replied that their “focus now is how she will get better.”

When called for comment on the one-chance incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin could not be reached, as he didn’t answer his phone calls.

Bukola’s case is, however, not the first time Lagos residents had fallen victim to a ‘one-chance’ syndicate, operating along the route.

This writer understands that Bukola’s experience is not unusual for Lagos residents, especially those that commute to work every day from the mainland to the island areas of Lagos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usually, cars going to Obalande from Oshodi take between ₦‎200 and ₦‎300, against commercial buses that charge between ₦‎500 and ₦‎700.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023

Tinubu makes Time’s list of 100 most influential people in 2023

Gbajabiamila gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete NILDS project

Gbajabiamila gives Julius Berger 30 days to complete NILDS project

APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

Ghana first to approve Oxford’s malaria vaccine

Ghana first to approve Oxford’s malaria vaccine

FG targets $500m revenue from cashew export in 2023 –NEPC

FG targets $500m revenue from cashew export in 2023 –NEPC

2m Nigerians impacted by poverty alleviation programme in 2022 – FG

2m Nigerians impacted by poverty alleviation programme in 2022 – FG

Zone 10th Senate President to South South - APC chieftain campaigns for Akpabio

Zone 10th Senate President to South South - APC chieftain campaigns for Akpabio

Journalists barred from entering building collapse site in Banana Island

Journalists barred from entering building collapse site in Banana Island

PDP requests IGP to transfer petition to Zamfara Police Command

PDP requests IGP to transfer petition to Zamfara Police Command

Pulse Sports

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

Lampard was responsible for Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

LaVine, DeRozan and daughter lead Bulls to end Achiuwa and Raptors playoff hopes

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Do Chelsea have a Joao Felix conundrum?

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Manchester United takeover: Further confusion as latest bidder withdraws offer

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and Oleksandr Usyk set for mega heavyweight showdown

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

5 Chelsea players that could end Real Madrid's Champions League dream

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria Police badge

Assailants kill policeman, injure 3 colleagues in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

Man st*bs debtor to d*ath with jackknife in Lagos

15 killed, burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash.

15 burnt beyond recognition in Enugu highway crash

Nigerian court

Court awards ₦‎240,000 cost against UI school for stalling hijab case