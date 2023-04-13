Lady raises alarm about sister who boarded ‘one-chance’ bus in Lagos

In a series of tweets where she disclosed the incident, Seyifunmi noted that Bukola boarded the car in the early hours of Wednesday, April 12, 2033, and was dropped off at Ikeja after she had been dispossessed of her valuables.

Narrating the incident, her sister, Seyifunmi’s tweets read: “Bukola boarded a car from Gbagada on her way to work in Victoria Island when the incident happened.

“I got a call at about 6:00 a.m. that my sister entered one-chance and was dropped off at Ikeja.

“It was devastating to see her because she was badly beaten and almost shot at. Everything was taken from her.”

Asked if the case has been reported to the Police, she replied that their “focus now is how she will get better.”

When called for comment on the one-chance incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin could not be reached, as he didn’t answer his phone calls.

Bukola’s case is, however, not the first time Lagos residents had fallen victim to a ‘one-chance’ syndicate, operating along the route.

This writer understands that Bukola’s experience is not unusual for Lagos residents, especially those that commute to work every day from the mainland to the island areas of Lagos.

