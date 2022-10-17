Lady lands in police net after stabbing her boyfriend to death in Nasarawa

In a statement cited by this writer, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Nasarawa State, DSP Ramhan Nansel said Mulak used a kitchen knife to stab her lover during a fisticuffs.

The statement read: “Police operatives attached to Mararaba ‘A’ Division in Nasarawa State led by CSP Musa Babayola have arrested one Alice Mulak ‘F’ of Ungwan Gwari, Karu LGA for stabbing her boyfriend to death with a knife.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened behind City Rock Hotel, Mararaba at about 0330hrs when the deceased and his girlfriend engaged themselves in fisticuffs as a result of a misunderstanding. The suspect was arrested and the knife used in perpetrating the offence was consequently recovered based on the directives of the Commissioner of Police, Adesina Soyemi.”

According to the police spokesperson, the suspect is now cooling off at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Lafia, for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Meanwhile, operatives of Ogun Police Command, have arrested one Mfon Jeremiah, whom it was alleged impregnated his 13-year-old daughter.

The suspect, who’s a resident of FIRRO Estate off Adesan, Mowe in the Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, was arrested after his wife reported him to the police.