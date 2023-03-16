Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to d*ath in Lagos

A lady, whose identity was yet to be disclosed, has crushed two siblings, Abibu Bello, 17, and his brother, Bolaji, 14, to death, with her Sports Utility Vehicle.

The crash, which left the lady hospitalised, also led to an injury sustained by one other person on Iyewa Street, in the Isolo area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the accident happened when the driver left a hairdressing salon in the community and was driving to a destination in the area.

On her way, she was said to have suddenly lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a building where the siblings were playing.

According to a resident of the area, who pleaded not to be mentioned in this report, the victims were children of a politician in the area.

He said, “The incident happened around 7.40 pm. The vehicle first crashed into a kiosk in front of the building before crashing into the building.

“Two of the three children died on the spot. Their father is a popular politician in the area. The third victim among them is the son of his neighbour. His legs were broken and he is receiving treatment at the Isolo General Hospital.”

Following the incident, a delegation led by the Chairman of the Isolo Local Government Area, Bayo Olasoju reportedly visited the scene as sympathisers thronged the area.

Confirming the accident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin stated: “Three persons were involved in the incident. Two of them died and the other one was injured. The driver of the vehicle is receiving treatment in the hospital.”