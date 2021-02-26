The young lady who identified herself on Twitter as @sexy_oma_ shared photos of herself ostensibly to help market her fast.

"Someone should coman marry me pls, its urgent biko, I'll explain during honeymoon," she captioned the photos on Twitter.

Her post has triggered a lot of reactions from Twitter users with some wondering if @sexy_oma_would mind forfeiting her bride price due to the urgency with which she claimed to need the marriage.

While some people made fun of her post, others advised her to look for other solutions to whatever problems that might be haunting her rather than rush into marriage.

Meanwhile, in other news, a curvaceous woman who was caught having sex with a 13-year-old boy has accused police officers of unfair treatment, saying the youngster himself ‘organised the match’, so she can’t be blamed.

The yet-to-be-identified Greendale woman has been arrested after she was caught red-handed having a good time with the little boy like nobody’s business at the teenager’s parents’ home in Houghton Park, Zimbabwe.

According to reports, the minor’s mother got the shock of her life when she returned home on Tuesday, February 23, and caught her son being sexually abused by the woman. ­She immediately called the police, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi who confirmed the arrest of the woman said investigations have begun into the case and details will be released in due course.

“­The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of a woman alleged to have been caught having sex with a minor in Houghton Park."

The suspect told H-Metro that she didn’t commit any crime because the victim himself invited her to have sex at his parents’ house.

“What did I do wrong and how did I know his house if he hadn't called me?” the woman asked, adding “We had protected sex and I do not see any reason why I can be treated like a thief or robber

She was taken to Waterfalls Police Station where she is currently being detained, reports say.

In Zimbabwe, having sex with a minor is a criminal offense that attracts a jail term even if the minor consents.