The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Labourer jailed 15 years for defiling 4-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

Delivering judgment, the Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim convicted and sentenced Saliyu to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

Recommended articles

The police charged Saliyu who resides in Dukpa Gwagwalada, FCT with rape.

He pleaded guilty to the charge and begged the court for leniency.

Delivering judgment, the Judge, Malam Abdullahi Abdulkarim convicted and sentenced Saliyu to 15 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdulkarim ordered the convict to pay N800,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant following an oral application for compensation made by the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko.

“I hereby convict you Abdulraman for the offence of rape punishable under Section 283, the law says that whoever commits rape shall be punished with imprisonment for life or for any less term and shall also be liable to fine.

“In passing out judgment the court taook into consideration the severity of the offence and the age of the victim.

” This judgment will serve as a deterrent to others who want to toll that part in future”, he ruled.

Earlier, Tanko told the court that the matter was reported at the Gwagwalada police station by Mrs Safiyat Musa of same address on May 29.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 282 of the Penal Code.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Okere Chamberline, in his allocutus prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy in sentencing the convict.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu holds first meeting with National Assembly leaders

Tinubu holds first meeting with National Assembly leaders

Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio surges to 10.86%

Nigeria's tax-to-GDP ratio surges to 10.86%

Tinubu holds first security meeting with Service Chiefs

Tinubu holds first security meeting with Service Chiefs

FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

FG approves billion-dollar expansion for Snake Island Port

Group urges Tinubu to prioritise care for senior citizens

Group urges Tinubu to prioritise care for senior citizens

My people want a Christian to emerge as Senate President  —  Gbenga Daniel

My people want a Christian to emerge as Senate President  —  Gbenga Daniel

6 positive news stories from Nigeria in May 2023

6 positive news stories from Nigeria in May 2023

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Fuel prices will go down after removal of subsidy, says NNPC CEO Kyari

Niger governor sacks political appointees

Niger governor sacks political appointees

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The EFCC paraded the suspects in Kaduna [EFCC]

EFCC arrests TikTok-famous musician, 31 others over alleged internet fraud

Image of a shop

Woman and her 2 daughters found d*ad in a shop

University of Calabar (UNICAL) gate entrance [WSF]

Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

Prof Ama Ata Aidoo

Legendary Ghanaian author Prof. Ama Ata Aidoo is dead