Labourer bags 10 months jail term for stealing ₦250,000

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge ordered the convict to pay ₦40,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant for expenses.

The Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced Joseph after he pleaded guilty to a three-count charge of conspiracy, breaking-in and theft. Delivering judgment, Emmanuel, gave Joseph an option of fine of ₦30,000. He also ordered the convict to pay ₦40,000 as compensation to the nominal complainant for expenses.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was reported on Sept. 20 at the Gabasawa Police station by Vincent Nathan, the complainant. Leo said that the convict with two others, still at large, conspired and broke into the complainant’s house and stole ₦250,000 and two phones valued at ₦210,000.

He said that the convict was arrested when the complainant raised an alarm while his accomplice ran away. The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under the provisions of sections 59, 336 and 217 of the Kaduna Penal Code, 2017.

