Kidnappers demand ₦3m ransom after abducting FUNAAB student in Lagos

Christiana had been en route from her home in the Itaoluwo area of Ikorodu to the University of Lagos (UNILAG) in Yaba, where she was completing her industrial training.

A family source, who requested anonymity due to security concerns, revealed that following the abduction of their loved one, the kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of ₦3 million for her release.

The family, according to their source, begged the kidnappers, who eventually agreed to accept ₦350,000 as a partial payment. This amount was transferred to a specified account, but the kidnappers did not release Christiana after receiving the payment.

“They are communicating with the family through her WhatsApp, and they demanded ₦3 million. We appealed to them, and it was reduced to ₦1 million, then ₦500,000, and later, they asked that we pay ₦350,000.

“After we paid the ₦350,000 ransom, they refused to release her to us and were demanding that we send the bank statement of the account we made the transfer from before they would release her to us.

“We have reported the matter to the police and can not handle it as a family again. We are urging the government and the public to come to our aid,” the source was quoted as saying.