Kidnapper shot dead as police foil attempt to abduct businessman

The cops attached to Gombi Division and local Sarki Baka Gombi hunters, were said to have acted on credible information.

Following the tip-off they received, the policemen got deployed to the scene and engaged some suspected kidnappers in a gun battle when they attempted to abduct Gideon Bitrus, a resident of Jangra village in Gombi local government area of Adamawa State.

Disclosing the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje said a locally made pistol, three cartridges, some charms and ₦2,700 cash were recovered from the suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nguroje added that upon receipt of the information, the operatives designed a security ring around the target, engaged the suspected kidnappers and prevented them from committing the crime.

“The five-man gang were engaged in a gun duel. As a result, one was neutralised and others escaped with bullet wounds,” a statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

The statement added that Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, commended the DPO Gombi, his men and the hunters for the gallantry that resulted in the crime prevention.

He directed them to sustain the tempo as a strategy to prevent further crimes.

“The CP calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those treating wounds,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT