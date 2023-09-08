ADVERTISEMENT
Kidnapper shot dead as police foil attempt to abduct businessman

Damilare Famuyiwa

Policemen and some hunters engaged the deceased and his colleagues in a shootout during their attempt to kidnap a businessman.

Police assures his colleagues will be apprehended soon [PM News]
Police assures his colleagues will be apprehended soon [PM News]

The cops attached to Gombi Division and local Sarki Baka Gombi hunters, were said to have acted on credible information.

Following the tip-off they received, the policemen got deployed to the scene and engaged some suspected kidnappers in a gun battle when they attempted to abduct Gideon Bitrus, a resident of Jangra village in Gombi local government area of Adamawa State.

Disclosing the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Adamawa State, Suleiman Nguroje said a locally made pistol, three cartridges, some charms and ₦2,700 cash were recovered from the suspects.

Nguroje added that upon receipt of the information, the operatives designed a security ring around the target, engaged the suspected kidnappers and prevented them from committing the crime.

The five-man gang were engaged in a gun duel. As a result, one was neutralised and others escaped with bullet wounds,” a statement quoted the police spokesperson as saying.

The statement added that Adamawa State Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, commended the DPO Gombi, his men and the hunters for the gallantry that resulted in the crime prevention.

He directed them to sustain the tempo as a strategy to prevent further crimes.

The CP calls on the populace to always inform the police of the whereabouts of criminals, especially those treating wounds,” it added.

Nguroje, however, assured that the fleeing suspects would be apprehended and brought to book.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

Telcos, banks finally reach agreement on ₦120 billion USSD debt

My focus is on better life for Nigerians than building houses - First Lady

'Nigerians are suffering', CAN urges Tinubu to do something

Sanwo-Olu, 53 others receive BrandXchange awards

Nigerian military will be well-resourced, fit-for-purpose - Tinubu

Tinubu's minister of women's affairs has shown early signs of incompetence [Editors Opinion]

TRCN inducts 176 teachers from UniCal

Kebbi Govt spends ₦2.5bn to improve basic, secondary education

Why Adamawa Governor puts his pictures on bags of palliative rice, aide explains

