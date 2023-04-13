Kidnapped police inspector found d*ad in Imo bush

It would be recalled that Ukegbu was abducted when he went home to celebrate the Easter festival with his family.

According to a community source, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, Ukegbu was later found dead in a bush along Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise LGA.

“Inspector Augustine Ukegbu who was serving at Orji Police Divisional headquarters went home to celebrate the Easter with his family at Aboh Mbaise. Around 11 pm on April 8, some gunmen riding in a Lexus jeep came and kidnapped him from his house in the village.

“The abduction was reported at Oke Ovoro Police Division. The Jeep was later found abandoned long the Mbutu Road in Aboh Mbaise. Police men visited the scene, the surrounding bush was searched and the inspector’s corpse was found,” the source added.

One of the deceased colleagues, who didn’t want to be mentioned in this report, said he saw him when was travelling to the village.

“I saw Inspector Augustine in Owerri and he told me he was travelling to celebrate the Easter. He was serving at Orji Police Division. He was an operative of SWAT( Special Weapons and Tactics) Department. I am saddened by his death,” he added.