Kidnapped Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Suleja, Niger State, Musa Rabo has regained his freedom as operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) rescued him unhurt.

Rabo who was abducted over the weekend, was on Sunday, October 20, 2019, rescued in the evening by a combined team of police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.

Announcing Rabo's freedom from his abductors, the police, in a statement said that two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident and investigation is ongoing.

Revealing how Rabo was captured and whisked away, the police stated that the officer was travelling in mufti, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.

According to the police, Rabo was not targeted as a cop.

The police said the incident was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road.