Keke napep driver offered 4 women to marry for returning missing ₦15m

Damilare Famuyiwa

The association presented him 10 women to select only four out of them for marriage.

He did not notice that his passenger had forgotten the money until he reached home [Daily Trust]
Salisu recently made news headlines after discovering the ₦15 million in his tricycle, and returned it to the owner, who was said to be from the Republic of Chad.

Salisu, a resident of Yankaba in Nasarawa local government area of Kano metropolis, returned the missing money after hearing a message about it on a radio station in the state.

The ₦15 million when converted, includes 10.130 million CFA and ₦2.9 million.

Speaking to Arewa Radio in Kano, the good Samaritan said he did not notice that his passenger had forgotten the money until he reached home, adding that after discovering the money, he informed his parents who ordered him to go and look for the owner.

Impressed by Salisu’s honesty, the Kano Matchmaking Marriage Association, also known as Mai Dalilin Aure, offered the four women to the tricycle rider to marry.

Speaking on Freedom Radio, Kano, the Chairman of the association, Mukhtar Inuwa Yakasai said that among the ladies, two were his daughters.

Yakasai noted that the integrity, honesty and trust displayed by the young man qualified him for the honour.

He said, “The boy has shown the good character of our Noble Prophet, Muhammad (SAW). He is indeed trustworthy. That is why we have decided to honour him with these gifts.” Yakasai further revealed that there are 10 women for him to select four.

