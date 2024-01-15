ADVERTISEMENT
Keke napep driver defiles 14-year-old groundnut hawker in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect confessed to the crime following his arrest, saying he thought the teenage girl was making amorous advances to him while he was patronising her.

The suspect, Ridwan Lukman [Punch]
The suspect was nabbed by operatives of the Ogun State-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps.

Lukman was arrested in the wee hours of Wednesday, January 10, 2024, by the So-Safe officers who were on routine patrol of the area while attempting to forcefully have carnal knowledge of the 14-year-old groundnut hawker.

It was gathered that the suspect, who denied penetrating the teenager, stated that he thought the teenage girl was making amorous advances to him while he was patronising her, which prompted him to attempt to rape her.

However, it was gathered further that the So-Safe officers took the victim for a medical examination where it was confirmed that there was penetration and upon further interrogation, Lukman confessed to the offence.

The suspect was therefore transferred to the Sango Area Command of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) for further investigation.

Confirming the incident, Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola said the suspect would be prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.

Her words, “On January 12, 2024, a case of defilement was reported by the mother of the victim that her 14-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted on the 10th of January 2024 by one Rilwan Lukman. A medical examination paper was issued to the victim for proper medical investigation at a cottage hospital.

“The suspect was arrested and on interrogation, he made a confessional statement voluntarily admitting he had unlawful carnal knowledge of the complainant. He will be prosecuted upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

This development happened two months after suspected sexual offenders in the Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, Ogun State Capital, allegedly defiled a 16-year-old girl and filmed the act as they took turns on her.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

