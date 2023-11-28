ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Katsina Police neutralise 3 suspected notorious bandits kingpins

News Agency Of Nigeria

The CP called on people of the state to continue providing the command and other security agencies with crucial and timely information on criminal activities.

Katsina Police neutralise 3 suspected notorious bandits kingpins [LSPC]
Katsina Police neutralise 3 suspected notorious bandits kingpins [LSPC]

Recommended articles

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Abubakar Aliyu, on Tuesday in Katsina. He said the incident occurred on November 25, at about 10:30am, while on a joint patrol with members of the vigilante, in Kwarare area of Jibia Local Government Area.

Some suspected bandits opened fire on the patrol team, in which the officers valiantly returned fire, forcing the terrorists to abandon their evil plan and fled into the nearby bush.

“While combing the scene and surrounding bushes, corpses of three neutralised suspected terrorists and a motorcycle which belonged to the bandits were recovered,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The PPRO added that the corpses were later identified as those of Bala Wuta, a suspected notorious bandits’ leader terrorising Jibia Local Government Area and its environs. Others, he added, were Dogo Na Sahura and Hassan Bukuru, notorious suspected terrorists terrorising people in the area.

Aliyu said that efforts were on top gear by the police to arrest the fleeing suspects, while the investigation into the matter was ongoing. The PPRO revealed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Aliyu Abubakar-Musa, while praising the operatives’ professionalism, synergy and bravery, urged them to sustain the tempo.

The CP called on people of the state to continue providing the command and other security agencies with crucial and timely information on criminal activities.

“Report to the nearest police station or other security agencies, any person seen with suspicious injuries, as some of the bandits have escaped with gunshot wounds,” he stated.

He said it would assist the security agents to promptly take decisive action with a view to curbing criminal activities in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Aliyu hails Appeal Court for affirming his election as Sokoto governor

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Court of Appeal nullifies PDP's Wanchiko, declares APC's Kasim winner in Niger assembly election

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

Kano agro-project targets 1.8m livestock for vaccination in the state

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

5 things to know about governorship candidate arrested over ₦607m cybercrime

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

House of Reps grills NUPRC on declining revenue in signature bonuses

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Katsina Govt to partner South Korean agency on agriculture, rural development

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Beware of ATM swap fraudsters - EFCC alerts Nigerians

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Keyamo directs NSIB to release investigative report on Flight NUA0504 in 10 days

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Construction of Nigeria-Morocco gas project begins in 2024 - Minister Ekpo

Pulse Sports

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Thiago Silva recalls TB fright ahead of Chelsea debut

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fight breaks in vehicle as preacher tells passengers to repent because ‘Jesus is coming’

Fight breaks in vehicle as preacher tells passengers to repent because ‘Jesus is coming’

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

I saw big elephant caged, fighting for freedom but overpowered by angels – Owusu-Bempah

Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State [PM News Nigeria]

1 out of 5 abducted female FUDMA students freed after 50 days in captivity

DSS [guardian]

Death by hanging sentence for man convicted of killing 7 DSS officers in Lagos