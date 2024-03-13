Kano court sends 3 men to prison for allegedly sodomising 11 boys

The police charged Uzaifa Rabiu, Aminu Ahmed and Mohammed Bello, all residents of Jakarta Quarters, Kano, with committing unnatural offences.

The Chief Magistrate, Auwal Yusuf-Suleiman, ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional facility.

Yusuf-Suleiman subsequently adjourned the matter until March 28 for a ruling on the bail application.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Amina Baba, told the court that the defendants committed the offences between October 2023 and February, at Jakarta Quarters, Kano.

Baba alleged that the defendants deceived and lured the 11 boys to their house in Jakarta Quarters, Kano, and sodomised them.

The prosecutor, who opposed the bail application filed the defence counsel, argued that the charges against them were grievous in nature and urged the court to dismiss the application.

Baba said that the offences contravened the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code, to which the defendants each pleaded not guilty.