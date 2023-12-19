ADVERTISEMENT
Kaduna Police rescue man after 6 months in kidnappers’ den

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was rushed to the Muslim Specialist Hospital, Zaria for medical attention.

Kaduna Police rescue man after 6 months in kidnappers' den
Kaduna Police rescue man after 6 months in kidnappers’ den

The state Public Relations’ Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

"On Monday at about 1600hours, our anticrime patrol mission on Madachi-Galadimawa area in Zaria Local Government Area had an encounter with some people suspected kidnappers.

“The operatives chased them and they took to their heels as result of that we rescued a kidnapped victim in their den.

‘’He was rushed to the Muslim Specialist Hospital, Zaria for medical attention,’’ Hassan said.

He said that in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the victim was kidnapped six months ago on his way to Kontagara in Niger.

Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Efforts to trace his relatives are also in progress, further development will be communicated," Hassan stated.

News Agency Of Nigeria

