ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Kaduna Police detain 3 ATM card swap suspects, recover 54 cards, POS machine

News Agency Of Nigeria

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi assured the public of the command’s continued commitment towards safeguarding the community.

Kaduna Police detain 3 ATM card swap suspects, recover 54 cards, POS machine [Daily Trust]
Kaduna Police detain 3 ATM card swap suspects, recover 54 cards, POS machine [Daily Trust]

Recommended articles

The police also recovered 54 ATM cards with a Point of Sale machine (POS).

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Hassan said: “On Aug. 27, at about 23:00 hours, following a credible intelligence, police operatives nab three suspects involved in ATM Card Swap Fraud, through a well-coordinated operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the suspects included, Umar Ya’u of Zoo Road Kano, Abdullahi Bukar of Tudun Wada Kaduna, and Hussaini Sulaiman of Zoo Road, Kano.

He added that the suspects were known for loitering around ATMs, where they pretended to assist individuals who appeared unfamiliar with operating the machines.

“In doing so, they would deceitfully swap the victims’ ATM cards, allowing them to carry out unauthorised withdrawals.

“54 ATM cards of different banks and a POS machine were recovered from the suspects, which they confessed to getting from defrauding multiple victims across Kano, Kaduna, and Zaria,” he said.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi assured the public of the command’s continued commitment towards safeguarding the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged the general public to be mindful of unsolicited assistance and to immediately report any suspicious behaviour at ATM points to the police for prompt action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Nigeria, Indonesia sign palm oil cooperation agreement

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Reactions as Akpata claims Tunde Ednut, Rufai's polls show he'll win in Edo

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Nigeria, UK civil services collaborate to enhance reforms

Nigerian Army executes over 200 intervention projects nationwide – Lagbaja

Nigerian Army executes over 200 intervention projects nationwide – Lagbaja

FULL LIST: Major signings in 2024/2025 summer transfer window

FULL LIST: Major signings in 2024/2025 summer transfer window

Katsina emirate, residents roll out red carpet as ex-NIA boss returns home

Katsina emirate, residents roll out red carpet as ex-NIA boss returns home

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

Omokri accuses Obi of tribalism over comment on Canadian woman's genocidal threat

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

You failed Nigerians for buying presidential jet amid hunger - Duke tells Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

1 passenger dead, 14 rescued as speed boat capsizes in Bayelsa waterways

Demola Akinloye, the first son of Ojomu of Ajiran land, Oba Tijani Akinloye. [Punch]

Tension in Agungi as gunmen shoot, butcher Lagos monarch’s first son

2 men in court for stabbing man with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

2 men in court for stabbing man in the head with broken bottle, granted ₦200k bail

The deceased, Ryan Akagbusi [Punch]

Missing 8-year-old Nigerian boy found dead in US lake