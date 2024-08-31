Kaduna Police detain 3 ATM card swap suspects, recover 54 cards, POS machine

The police also recovered 54 ATM cards with a Point of Sale machine (POS).

The Command’s Spokesperson, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Hassan said: “On Aug. 27, at about 23:00 hours, following a credible intelligence, police operatives nab three suspects involved in ATM Card Swap Fraud, through a well-coordinated operation.

He said the suspects included, Umar Ya’u of Zoo Road Kano, Abdullahi Bukar of Tudun Wada Kaduna, and Hussaini Sulaiman of Zoo Road, Kano.

He added that the suspects were known for loitering around ATMs, where they pretended to assist individuals who appeared unfamiliar with operating the machines.

“In doing so, they would deceitfully swap the victims’ ATM cards, allowing them to carry out unauthorised withdrawals.

“54 ATM cards of different banks and a POS machine were recovered from the suspects, which they confessed to getting from defrauding multiple victims across Kano, Kaduna, and Zaria,” he said.

Hassan said the Commissioner of Police, Audu Dabigi assured the public of the command’s continued commitment towards safeguarding the community.

