Judge strikes out case after couple agrees to out-of-court settlement

The judge, Idris Etsu, decided after the couple reported that they had settled their misunderstanding out of court. Suleiman Zainab of Otte in the Asa Local Government Area of Kwara had sometime in August filed for divorce, custody and maintenance of the four children from the marriage.

The respondent, Alarape Lamid, told the court that he was still interested in the marriage. He then asked the court to grant him and the wife some time to enable the family to mediate between them.