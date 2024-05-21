Judge frees man from prison after awaiting trial for 3 years

Conto-Towie was accused of allegedly attempting to kidnap an 83-year-old woman, Rose Onaiwu, on December 15, 2019, at Egabor Street, off Agbor Road. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

Onaiwu had, on September 2, 2019, rented her apartment to the defendant and others at large.

However, with the tenants not found in the house after a while, she started receiving phone calls threatening to have her kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial judge noted that the prosecution had on March 10, 2022, and May 12, 2023, filed different amended charges against the defendant.

Ikponmwonba said although the prosecutor called two witnesses and tendered three exhibits in proof of his case, the whereabouts of the complainant could not be ascertained.

According to her, the prosecutor had on September 25, 2023, told the court of his abortive efforts to locate and have the complainant, who is also the victim of the alleged kidnap, in court.