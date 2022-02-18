Join FBS birthday party to win Tesla Model 3 and other prizes

Two steps to win

Celebrating its 13th anniversary, FBS, the worldwide leader of the trading industry, runs the FBS Birthday Party promotion. The promo is available for all users of FBS Personal Area (app and a web version), FBS Trader, and FBS CopyTrade.

FBS is grateful to the clients for their trust and devotion throughout the years. With that thought in mind, the company turns its birthday into a month-long celebration where anyone can try their luck and get their fair share of success.

There are only two steps to the promo. All you need to do is verify your customer email and hit the ‘Join now’ button. From that moment, you become a participant with the opportunity to win one of over 30 prizes regardless the deposit size.

Everyone gets a guaranteed prize

The FBS Birthday Party promo offers a wide variety of guaranteed prizes, so there is no way you are leaving empty-handed. To get a guaranteed reward, each participant will need to collect five trading tickets — a ticket per one traded lot. If you are an FBS CopyTrade user, each ticket will be given for investing $50.

The moment you collect the required number of lots or a sum of investments, you get a guaranteed prize. It could be any of the following:

Loyalty Program points for FBS Personal Area (app and a web version); a cash reward; a limited access webinar for traders and investors; VIP analytics for FBS Trader and FBS Personal Area; a newsletter with investment tips for FBS CopyTrade users; branded merchandise and souvenirs.

However, there is still more. Since with FBS Birthday Party, you get a chance to win big.

Luxurious prizes are waiting

The best part about FBS Birthday Party is that every participant can try their luck in a raffle, going for Tesla Model 3 Performance, Jaguar F-Type, and other valuable prizes, including:

iMac 24; Macbook Air 2020; iPad Pro 11 Wi-Fi 128GB; iPhone 13 Pro 256GB; iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB; Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 Laptop; Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB; Samsung Galaxy A03s 4/64GB; Xiaomi Redmi 9C 4/64GB; OPPO Reno5 8/128GB; Apple Watch Series 7; AirPods; Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earbuds Basic 2.

The owners of a few most valuable gifts will be randomly picked live at 14:00 GMT+2, on March 18. Nobody predicts which of the prizes a client can get.

Hurry up to take your chance

FBS Birthday Party runs between February 15 and March 14. The results will be published on the FBS website.

Download or update the FBS Personal Area app or use a web version, the FBS Trader app or the FBS CopyTrade app, verify your email and join FBS Birthday Party — you are invited!

FBS is a licensed worldwide broker with more than twelve years of experience and over 60 international awards. Over 21 000 000 traders and more than 500 000 partners from around the world have chosen the company. FBS is also the Official Principal Partner of Leicester City Football Club and Official Trading Partner of FC Barcelona. With an annual trading volume of over $8.9 trillion, FBS is developing steadily as one of the market’s most trusted brokers.

