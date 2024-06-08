ADVERTISEMENT
James Brown visits Bobrisky in Kirikiri prison 'to know if she is alright'

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bobrisky is currently serving a six-month jail term in Kirikiri for abusing the naira.

James Brown visits Bobrisky in Ikoyi prison 'to know if she is alright' [Instagram|:@wf_jamesbrown]
On April 12, 2024, Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment without the option of a fine after pleading guilty to allegations of naira abuse levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft commission had swooped in on the controversial transwoman for spraying new naira notes at the film premiere of Beast of Two Worlds at the Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, on March 24, 2024.

In a four-count charge filed by the agency, Okuneye was found to have also committed the same offence at other event centres and parties at different times.

Meanwhile, in a post on his Instagram page on Friday, James Brown shared photos of himself alongside others during a visit to Bobrisky in Kirikiri.

“I went to Kirikiri prison to visit Bobrisky to know if she is alright,” he captioned the post.

Though he had identified as a woman for years, Bobrisky confirmed his gender to the court during his sentencing in April.

Asked by Justice Abimbola Awogboro Justice of the Federal High Court in Lagos to state his gender, the socialite and self-proclaimed mummy of Lagos said, "I am a man, my lord."

The Nigerian Correctional Service spokesman, Rotimi Oladokun, disclosed in a statement that Bobrisky was kept in a male cudostial centre and observed all regulations and rules in place, especially concerning the dress code.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. He has covered two national elections and several off-cycle elections, including field reporting and studio analysis. He wrote an important fact-check to debunk viral misinformation during Nigeria's 2023 presidential election. He also has a huge interest in sports and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

