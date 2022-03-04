JAMB ePIN 2022: Candidates begin purchase of PIN on Quickteller, enjoy free tutorials

The smart option for candidates aiming for success in UTME is to leverage the Quickteller platform for registration.

To register for the UTME 2022, and to secure your ePINs, candidates can use Interswitch-enabled products like Quickteller Mobile App/Web, Quickteller Paypoint (Agents), via payment with Interswitch WebPAY on JAMB’s website and through payment using Interswitch Paydirect at any bank branch nationwide.

Through these platforms, students in Nigeria and in the Diaspora who intend to sit for the exam can, at the comfort of their homes, make payment and secure their JAMB ePINs without a hitch.

The process for successful registration is quite simple for prospective applicants. Whether you are a Nigerian or a foreign student, you will need to have a National Identification Number (NIN) before you can register. Once you have that, what you need to do next is to send an SMS "NIN, your 11-digit NIN" to 55019. Afterward, you will receive a message with your 10-digit profile code and your registered NIN name.

Then, visit www.quickteller.com/jamb2022pinvending and buy ePIN using the 10-digit profile code.

Following the aforementioned steps, you will then need to register your ePIN at CBT centers. Your ePIN will be sent to your registered telephone number.

Not only are students who register on any of the Interswitch-enabled platforms going to experience a seamless registration process, they also get an opportunity to be tutored virtually for six weeks across 10 core subject areas such as Mathematics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, English, Literature-in-English, Government, Biology, Economics, and Accounting.

It is also worthy of note that the reward is not just for the students but also for the over 35,000 Quickteller Paypoint Agents who will get mouthwatering commissions.

Students are encouraged to use this opportunity to get their ePINs and do so hassle-free, while also optimizing the benefit of free tutorials so as to ace their exams.

